Jon Moxley And Death Riders Carry Out Ospreay After Brutal Dynamite Attack

Chaos erupted on AEW Dynamite as Jon Moxley and the Death Riders made a shocking late appearance following a brutal in-ring incident.

Will Ospreay went one on one with former ally Mark Davis in a hard hitting contest that quickly turned dangerous. Both men pushed the pace, but things took a nasty turn when Davis spiked Ospreay with a piledriver on the apron. The impact immediately raised concern, forcing the referee to call in Doc Samson. After a quick evaluation, the match was waved off, with Ospreay ruled unable to continue and Davis awarded the win.

What followed only made matters worse.

Davis looked ready to inflict even more punishment, hoisting Ospreay upside down in the ring as the situation spiraled. Before he could go any further, Marina Shafir stepped in, creating a moment of hesitation that shifted the scene entirely.

That is when Jon Moxley emerged.

Moxley stormed the ring with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia close behind, instantly tipping the numbers game. Realising he was outmatched, Davis dropped Ospreay and backed away without resistance.

The Death Riders wasted no time taking control. Moxley and Castagnoli dragged Ospreay out of the ring, while Yuta and Garcia helped move the already injured star toward the barricade. With the situation fully in their hands, Castagnoli hoisted Ospreay onto his shoulders before the group carried him away from the ringside area, leaving fans stunned and concerned about what comes next.