Will Ospreay’s AEW Return Takes Dark Turn After Brutal Dynamite Incident

Will Ospreay’s comeback run has hit another alarming setback after a chaotic night on AEW Dynamite.

The former AEW International Champion returned at AEW Revolution after months away following a brutal attack by the Death Riders at Forbidden Door 2025. From the moment he stepped back into the spotlight, Ospreay made it clear he was coming for Jon Moxley, targeting both the AEW Continental Champion and the man leading the faction responsible for sidelining him.

Their rivalry intensified quickly, culminating in a high stakes showdown at Dynasty where Ospreay challenged for the Continental Championship. Despite a hard fought performance, he was unable to dethrone Moxley.

The issues have only worsened since then.

On last week’s Dynamite, Ospreay’s match was cut short after a concerning moment in the ring. That situation repeated itself again this week during a physical bout against Don Callis Family member Mark Davis.

Davis zeroed in on Ospreay’s neck throughout the contest, exploiting the same injury that had previously kept him out of action. With the damage clearly mounting, the ringside physician stepped in and ruled that Ospreay could not safely continue. The match was stopped, awarding Davis the win by forfeit.

What followed made things even worse.

After the stoppage, Davis continued the assault and looked set to spike Ospreay with a piledriver before being interrupted. The Death Riders then appeared, surrounding the ring and taking control of the situation. With Ospreay left unconscious, the group carried him away, leaving his condition uncertain and raising serious questions about what comes next.