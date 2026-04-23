Adam Copeland Raises Stakes With Career Threat In AEW Tag Title Challenge

Adam Copeland has quickly re-established himself as a major presence on AEW television following his recent return after several months away. He made his comeback at Revolution, immediately aligning once again with longtime partner Christian Cage.

The reunion didn’t take long to turn into action, as the duo set their sights on the AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, the very team tied to Copeland’s previous absence. That tension led to a high-stakes title match at Dynasty, but despite their experience and chemistry, Copeland and Cage came up short as FTR held onto their championships.

On this week’s Dynamite, Copeland took to the microphone to address the situation head-on. He acknowledged FTR’s standing in the tag team world, admitting that while he may not definitively call them the greatest, they are undeniably among the very best. Still, he made it clear that the debate isn’t settled.

Copeland then laid out a bold challenge. He proposed one more showdown between the teams, this time at Double or Nothing 2026, with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line. But this wouldn’t be just another title match.

Raising the stakes dramatically, Copeland added a major condition. If he and Christian Cage fail to defeat FTR, they will officially retire as a tag team, bringing an end to one of the most iconic partnerships in wrestling history.

The ball is now firmly in FTR’s court as the AEW tag team division could be heading toward a defining moment.