Darby Allin Faces Immediate Threat As Brody King Targets AEW World Title

AEW delivered a major shakeup on Dynamite last week as Darby Allin stunned MJF in the main event to capture the AEW World Championship. The victory sparked a locker room celebration that closed the show on a high note, marking a huge moment in Allin’s career.

Now, Allin is wasting no time proving his worth as champion. He is set to put the title on the line against Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s episode, making it clear he intends to be a fighting champion from the outset. However, another name has already emerged with eyes firmly locked on that championship.

Brody King made his intentions known in emphatic fashion during the show. After opening Dynamite with a dominant win over Lio Rush, King grabbed the spotlight to address what comes next for him in AEW.

King made it clear he will be watching the AEW World Championship match closely, stating that no matter who walks out with the title, he plans to be next in line. He warned that if an opportunity does not come his way, he has no problem bringing the fight directly to whoever holds the gold.

During his promo, King gave respect to Darby Allin and acknowledged his achievement, even saying he was proud of him. Still, that respect came with a clear warning, as King made it known that admiration will not stop him from unleashing his trademark violence if they collide for the championship.