MJF’s Next Move Revealed Following AEW World Title Loss

AEW Dynamite returned live this week from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, picking up the fallout from last week’s stunning title change where Darby Allin captured the AEW World Championship from MJF.

The show was billed as a major night, with Allin scheduled to address the audience as the new champion before later putting his title on the line for the first time against Tommaso Ciampa.

Before any of that could unfold, MJF stormed out to open the broadcast, clearly still seething over losing the championship. He wasted no time unloading on Darby Allin, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega, venting his frustration over how everything played out.

MJF argued that he was blindsided heading into last week’s match, pointing out that he had just gone through a punishing encounter with Omega only days earlier and had little time to prepare. He insisted the situation was unfair and demanded that Allin come out and return the AEW World Championship to him.

Instead of the new world champion, another titleholder answered the call.

Fresh off his own victory, newly crowned TNT Champion Kevin Knight made his way to the ring and immediately clashed with MJF on the mic. Knight didn’t hold back, claiming he had MJF beaten for the world title not long ago and should already be carrying both championships.

MJF quickly shut that idea down, belittling the TNT Championship and brushing it off as a lesser prize. The exchange escalated, with Knight firing back and ultimately challenging MJF to a match.

At first hesitant, MJF agreed only after Knight raised the stakes by putting his TNT Championship on the line. Tensions built as it looked like the match might happen on the spot, but MJF once again showed his opportunistic side by slipping out of the ring.

With a smirk, he backed up the ramp and revealed that the match would not be happening immediately, instead confirming that he and Kevin Knight will collide for the TNT Championship on next week’s Dynamite.