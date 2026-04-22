Ric Flair Says Tony Khan Could One Day Buy WWE

Ric Flair believes the idea of WWE being owned by Tony Khan is not as far fetched as it might sound.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Flair spoke highly of Khan, calling him one of the best people he has ever met and pointing to the immense wealth of the Khan family as a factor that could make such a move possible down the line.

“Tony Khan is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life. And you know what, I wouldn’t be surprised , because he has the money to do it , if he doesn’t buy WWE one day,” Flair said. “The Khan family’s got more money than God, you know that, right? That $9 billion price on the WWE is nothing to Shad Khan.

“But more than that, Tony’s provided an opportunity for guys who would never get a chance to work anywhere else, because the WWE is a very difficult, very selective organization. And Tony has offered all of these opportunities. And he pays the guys good. All he cares about is making a product and making sure that people are happy. He’s a very personable guy.”

Khan previously made a serious push to acquire WWE in 2023, reportedly putting forward a bid close to $7 billion before Endeavor Group Holdings ultimately secured the deal, bringing WWE together with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flair also shared his thoughts on MJF, noting a clear change in attitude over time.

“He had a little bit of an ego problem, but he’s calmed that down now,” Flair said. “When I see him, it’s like, ‘Hey, Mr. Flair’ and sh*t like that, you know what I mean? He used to blow by me like I was just… But it’s a whole different world. And I’m very, very proud of his success, as I am all of the guys there. They have a lot of great talent there.”

Flair remains signed to All Elite Wrestling, though his appearances have been limited since initially joining the company during Sting’s retirement run alongside promotional work tied to his Wooooo! Energy brand.