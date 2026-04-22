WWE Lands Over $10 Million In Incentives For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WWE cashed in big by taking WrestleMania 42 back to Las Vegas for a second straight year.

A new report from POST Wrestling notes that WWE secured a $6 million site fee from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, up from $5 million for WrestleMania 41. On top of that, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $4,314,821 in tax credits, slightly higher than last year’s total.

Altogether, WWE pulled in over $10 million in incentives to stage the event at Allegiant Stadium, reinforcing WrestleMania 42 as one of the most lucrative shows in company history.

Originally slated for New Orleans, the event was shifted to Las Vegas, making Allegiant Stadium the first venue to host back to back WrestleMania events. The two night spectacle ran April 18 and 19 and delivered major moments across both cards.

Night one saw Paige return to action, stepping in for an injured Nikki Bella and teaming with Brie Bella to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Becky Lynch reclaimed the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while Liv Morgan captured the Women’s World Championship. Seth Rollins defeated Gunther, and Bianca Belair made headlines by announcing her pregnancy. The main event saw Cody Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship over Randy Orton in a brutal finish.

Night two was capped by Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea Ripley regained the WWE Women’s Championship, while Trick Williams scored his first main roster title by winning the United States Championship. Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in what appeared to be Lesnar’s farewell, as he left his boots in the ring to a “Thank you, Brock” sendoff.

