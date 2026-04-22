Ric Flair Claims WrestleMania 42 Snub Stemmed From Ludwig Kaiser Threat Over Charlotte Flair Remarks

Ric Flair has opened up about why he was absent from WrestleMania 42, revealing that a heated exchange from last year ultimately led to him not being invited.

During a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani, Flair explained that the situation dates back to the build toward WrestleMania 41, when tensions rose during the storyline involving Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. After comments were made on television referencing Charlotte’s personal life, Flair took matters into his own hands and reached out directly to Ludwig Kaiser.

“I didn’t get invited to WrestleMania this year. I threatened to beat up Tiffany Stratton’s boyfriend last year and I wasn’t allowed to go. A 24-year-old kid, threatened, by a 76-year-old man, and I can’t go to WrestleMania. Are you kidding me? That English kid. He’s going to go as far in wrestling as a gnat. He’ll be a fly on the wall in a year,” Flair said.

Flair then went into further detail about the moment that pushed him to make the call, claiming he obtained Kaiser’s number and confronted him directly over what was said during the storyline.

“They had that thing where Tiffany made smart remarks about Ashley’s divorces, which we both know she’s not smart enough to have written, somebody gave her the script. He implied that he wouldn’t ‘bum one’ off Ashley. Okay, I need your number, and I got it, because I can get anyone’s number that I want any minute of any day. I called him and said, ‘When I see you, I’m going to beat the shit out of you.’ He went like a little bitch, told Hunter, and I wasn’t allowed to go. He’s going to really go far in the business. A 76-year-old tells a 24-year-old kid that he’s going to kick his ass and where is he now? Is he even on the roster? Little punk,” Flair said.

Despite Flair’s comments, Kaiser is currently 35 years old and continues his career under a new persona, El Grande Americano II, following his departure from WWE.