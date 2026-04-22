Netflix Documentary Shows Triple H’s Backstage Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Death

Netflix’s newly released Hulk Hogan documentary pulls back the curtain on how Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the passing of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures.

In the final episode of the four part series, footage shows Levesque speaking to WWE staff backstage the day after Hogan’s death. While he alluded to the controversy that surrounded Hulk Hogan, he made it clear the company would still recognize his impact, confirming a 10 bell salute would open that night’s SmackDown. He also reassured talent that participation would be optional.

“All right, guys, welcome to Cleveland. Just before we get started, as I’m sure everyone is aware, unfortunate passing of Hulk Hogan yesterday,” Levesque said. “Hard to say there’s been a more influential figure, especially on the performing side. No one is perfect in life, and they had ups and downs, but we’re going to continue to remember Hulk Hogan as what he meant to this industry.

“His influence cannot be denied and it cannot be overstated. You could make an argument that we probably wouldn’t be sitting here today. This business might have gone the way of roller derby or some other sh*t that didn’t quite make it to the end. But here we are. So we’re going to start this show out tonight with a 10-bell salute with everybody on stage. I don’t think it needs to be said, but anybody that has an issue, does not want to be on that stage no problem, no issue, no anything.”

Following his passing in July 2025, WWE continued to honor Hogan in multiple ways. During WrestleMania weekend, a statue was unveiled at WWE World, and his legendary clash with Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III was inducted into the Hall of Fame as the Immortal Moment Award winner.

The docuseries, titled Hulk Hogan: Real American, also features comments from Cody Rhodes, recorded during the July 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown.

“I know it’s complicated,” Rhodes said about Hogan’s death. “I do, how everyone feels. But I think we all have to kind of wrestle with the idea that he’s gone. And there’s so many great things about ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan. Can we focus on those?”

Hogan’s final WWE appearance came during the Raw Netflix premiere in January 2025, where the reaction from the crowd was overwhelmingly negative. Levesque admitted he expected that response.

“Did I think he was going to be booed out of the building? Probably. Especially in LA. Right? Like, there’s just a different vibe there and a different mentality there,” he said. “He’s made a lot of mistakes. For some people, he hasn’t necessarily always atoned for those mistakes. Or even the apologies were seen as hollow.”

The documentary closes with a moment from Hogan’s funeral, where Vince McMahon is seen addressing those in attendance and asking for one final cheer in Hogan’s honor.