Hulk Hogan Reveals Shocking Fentanyl Use During Painful TNA Run In Final Interview

Hulk Hogan shared deeply personal details about the physical toll his wrestling career took on him in what would become one of his final interviews, offering a sobering look at the lengths he went to just to manage the pain.

Appearing in the Netflix docuseries Hulk Hogan: Real American, Hogan reflected on his time in TNA Wrestling and revealed the extreme measures he relied on to cope with ongoing injuries and chronic discomfort. The period came at a difficult time in his life, following his 2009 divorce from Linda Hogan, while still pushing himself to stay active in the ring.

As he detailed the severity of his condition, Hogan did not hold back when describing the level of medication he was using just to get through each day.

“I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here … I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat.”

The amount was so significant that it drew alarm even from medical professionals. Hogan recalled a moment that underscored just how dangerous the situation had become.

“I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.'”

According to Hogan, the intense pain he was experiencing made even the smallest movements unbearable. His body had deteriorated to the point where normal rest was no longer possible, forcing him to adjust how he lived day to day.

“If I just twitched my finger like that, my whole back would spasm and torque. I had to sleep in a chair.”