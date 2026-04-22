Paige Reveals Emotional Moment She Was Cleared For WWE Return

Paige has opened up about the exact moment she learned she was finally cleared to return to WWE, sharing an emotional glimpse into a journey that once seemed impossible.

Now holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Paige uploaded a video to Instagram capturing her immediate reaction to the life changing news. In the clip, she breaks down in tears, overwhelmed as the reality sets in that she has been medically approved to step back into the ring after years away.

“The day I found out I was cleared to come home to WWE. What an emotional journey. Thank you Gilbert Boyas for being there and capturing this moment. It was a long road but man it was worth it. Thank you everyone for the love since I returned, it means the absolute world to me,” Paige wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with several WWE stars showing support and celebrating her return in the comments.

Her road back has been anything but easy. Paige was forced out of in ring competition in January 2018 due to a serious neck injury sustained the previous month, coming shortly after she had already battled back from another neck related setback. At the time, WWE transitioned her into an on screen authority role as SmackDown General Manager to protect her long term health.

After her WWE deal came to an end in 2022, she resurfaced in AEW under the name Saraya. There, she made a successful in ring comeback and even captured the AEW Women’s Championship by defeating Hikaru Shida. She remained active with the company until March 2025 before eventually parting ways.

Her comeback story came full circle at WrestleMania 42. Stepping in for an injured Nikki Bella, Paige teamed with Brie Bella and made an instant impact, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in her first WWE match in over seven years.