AEW Dynamite April 22, 2026 Preview: Matches, Start Time And Viewing Details

AEW is loading up the April 22 episode of Dynamite with a strong card as momentum builds toward Double or Nothing. With championship stakes and personal rivalries in play, the show is shaping up to deliver key moments across the board.

Darby Allin begins his AEW World Championship reign with no easy path, putting the title on the line against Tommaso Ciampa. Known for his ruthless edge, Ciampa will be looking to make an immediate impact by ending Allin’s run before it truly gets started. Allin thrives under pressure, but this is a dangerous first defense.

Will Ospreay also steps into a heated situation as he faces Mark Davis. Once aligned under United Empire, the dynamic shifted dramatically after Davis joined The Don Callis Family and blindsided Ospreay last week. Emotions are running high heading into this clash, and both men will be looking to settle the score decisively.

The night will also feature Darby Allin addressing the audience following his title victory over MJF, offering insight into what comes next for the new champion. In the women’s division, Mina Shirakawa goes one on one with Hikaru Shida in a match that could have implications moving forward.

Full lineup for AEW Dynamite on April 22, 2026:

AEW World Championship: Darby Allin vs Tommaso Ciampa

Will Ospreay vs Mark Davis

Darby Allin addresses fans

Mina Shirakawa vs Hikaru Shida

Dynamite airs at 8 PM ET on TBS and streams on MAX, live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.