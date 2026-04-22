Zaria Sends Sol Ruca Crashing Through Table To Win Brutal NXT Revenge Main Event

The April 21 episode of NXT delivered a wild second night of the Revenge special, closing with a brutal payoff to a heated rivalry.

Sol Ruca had already stepped onto the main roster on the April 20 episode of WWE Raw, but she returned to NXT for one last fight. Standing in her way was Zaria, as the two clashed in a chaotic Last Woman Standing match.

Zaria struck first, jumping Ruca from behind during her entrance. It barely slowed her down. Ruca fired back quickly, launching into a springboard corkscrew to the outside to swing momentum.

From there, things escalated fast. Weapons came into play, including a kendo stick, while both women pushed the limits. Ruca nearly ended it with a powerbomb attempt off the apron, but Zaria countered and blasted her with a big boot before driving her through the production set with a spear. Somehow, both beat the count.

The fight spilled into the crowd and didn’t slow down. Zaria later drove Ruca through the announce table, but still couldn’t keep her down. Tables were set up at ringside as both competitors looked for the knockout blow.

The finish took things to another level. Zaria was laid across the tables while Ruca climbed to the top of the crow’s nest. Zaria followed, leading to a tense exchange high above the arena. After a dramatic back and forth, Zaria turned the tide and sent Ruca crashing down through a table below.

The fall only broke one table, and it was enough to keep Ruca down for the ten count.

Zaria walked away with the win in a dangerous and decisive finish. With Ruca now heading full-time to the main roster, NXT looks set to move forward with Zaria at the forefront.