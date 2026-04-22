Tatum Paxley Retains In Brutal Casket Match At NXT Revenge Night Two

The April 21 edition of NXT delivered a loaded night as the brand rolled out night two of its Revenge special, featuring multiple championship clashes. However, none carried the same level of danger and unpredictability as the Women’s North American Title bout.

Tatum Paxley entered the match as champion, continuing her heated rivalry with Blake Monroe, who demanded another opportunity at the gold. What she got instead was a casket match, raising the stakes dramatically beyond a standard title defense.

The atmosphere felt huge from the outset, helped by the formal introductions from Mike Rome that gave the contest a true main event aura. Speculation also surrounded Monroe’s future, with talk suggesting this could be her final appearance in NXT before a move to the main roster.

As expected with the stipulation, the action quickly spilled outside the ring and stayed there for long stretches. Paxley introduced a dollhouse into the chaos, only to be driven through it moments later after Monroe connected with a shotgun dropkick.

Several near finishes came as both competitors flirted with being shut inside the casket, but each managed to escape at the last possible second. The match even carried through a commercial break, with tension building as the end was teased multiple times.

In one wild sequence, both women crashed into the casket and the lid closed, though the match continued. Moments later, they battled on the apron, exchanging strikes before Paxley delivered a stunning Spanish Fly from the casket to the floor in a brutal spot that left both competitors reeling.

Monroe nearly secured the victory after planting Paxley with a DDT and attempting to shut the lid, but the champion wedged her title belt in between to stay alive. Monroe then used the belt as a weapon, escalating the violence further.

The chaos reached another level when Monroe tore open a pillow from inside the casket, spilling diamonds across the mat. In a dramatic counter, Paxley turned the situation around, hitting a Cemetery Drive onto the scattered diamonds before kicking Monroe into the casket and slamming it shut.

With that, Tatum Paxley survived the carnage and retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship in one of the most chaotic and hard hitting matches of the Revenge special.