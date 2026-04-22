Lexis King Wins WWE Speed Championship In Chaotic NXT Finale

NXT delivered a major night on April 21 as the second chapter of the Revenge special played out with high stakes and a championship on the line.

The WWE Speed Championship was declared vacant after Elio LeFleur revealed he was sidelined with an injury. With no champion, WWE quickly moved to crown a new titleholder by launching a tournament that led to a fast paced final.

Lexis King and EK Prosper advanced to the deciding match, where they were given just five minutes to settle it. The clock added urgency and both men pushed the pace, knowing one opening could decide everything.

As the final moments ticked away, chaos unfolded. Ariana Grace made a surprise appearance and struck EK Prosper, creating a huge distraction. Prosper managed to fight off interference from Birth Rite members at ringside, but the damage had already been done.

When he returned to the ring, Lexis King capitalized instantly. King connected with his Coronation finisher and secured the pinfall with seconds remaining, becoming the new WWE Speed Champion.

The celebration that followed saw Birth Rite stand tall alongside King, now bolstered by championship gold within their ranks. With momentum on their side, the group looks stronger than ever coming out of the Revenge special.