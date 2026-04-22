Myles Borne Overcomes Darkstate Interference To Retain NXT North American Title On Revenge Night 2

The April 21 edition of NXT delivered a major night of action as the second installment of the Revenge special unfolded, setting the tone early with a high stakes championship clash.

The NXT North American Championship was on the line as Myles Borne defended against Dion Lennox, a bout that stemmed from Lennox blindsiding the champion following his successful defense against Johnny Gargano at Stand and Deliver.

With Mike Rome giving the match a big fight introduction, the atmosphere was electric from the opening bell. Both men went at it hard, keeping the action mostly inside the ring as they traded control in a tightly contested battle. Even through the commercial break, the crowd stayed engaged, splitting their support between the two competitors.

Momentum shifted when the fight spilled to the outside, where Borne was driven into the ring steps with force. Back inside, Lennox kept the pressure on with a superplex, but Borne refused to stay down. The two exchanged heavy shots as they clawed their way back up, neither willing to give an inch.

As the match reached its peak, DarkState made their presence felt at ringside, creating a distraction at a crucial moment. Despite the numbers disadvantage, Borne capitalized in an instant, hitting Borne Again out of nowhere to secure the win and retain his title against the odds.