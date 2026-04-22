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AEW Rumor About Merchandise Split Shut Down By Pro Wrestling Tees

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 22, 2026
AEW Rumor About Merchandise Split Shut Down By Pro Wrestling Tees

Rumors suggesting a split between Pro Wrestling Tees and All Elite Wrestling have now been firmly denied.

The speculation began circulating on Squared Circle Reddit, where a post claimed that Pro Wrestling Tees had let go of its entire merchandise design team tied to AEW. The post, allegedly written by someone identifying as a former designer, stated the cuts were “a direct consequence of AEW ending their partnership with PWTees.”

That claim has since been addressed directly.

Pro Wrestling Tees contacted Fightful Select to shut down the story, making it clear that the viral post does not reflect reality.

“The person who made the Reddit post circulating has no knowledge of our business. Nothing on that post is true except that we unfortunately told some of our contracted designers that we would not need them for as many AEW designs anymore. Some of the AEW designers are still contracted. Nothing has changed otherwise and we are still fulfilling merchandise for AEW,” the company said.

While some designers have seen a reduction in AEW-related work, the key point remains that the partnership itself is still intact. Pro Wrestling Tees continues to produce and fulfill merchandise for AEW, with no official changes to their working relationship.

The company has been a central part of AEW’s merchandise operation since the promotion launched back in 2019, and based on this latest clarification, that arrangement remains in place.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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