Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Bringing Fighting With My Family To The Stage As Musical

A new chapter is on the way for Fighting With My Family, as Dwayne Johnson is set to bring the story to the stage in a completely different form.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is reuniting with Stephen Merchant to transform the story of Paige into a full stage musical. The original 2019 film starred Florence Pugh in the lead role, telling the real life journey of the former WWE star from a wrestling family in the UK to global success.

Merchant, who directed the film and worked alongside Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, explained that the idea of turning the story into a musical has always been there from the beginning.

“A young woman from the ‘chorus line’ fighting to get her big break, surrounded by theatrical, larger than life characters and huge sweeping emotions. I approached each wrestling match like it was a different dance number, building to a big show stopping finale. Seeing the film reimagined for the stage feels like the natural next step.”

Johnson also shared his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting how naturally the story fits a live theatre setting.

“Fighting With My Family is exceptionally well suited for the stage. It’s packed with personal emotion expressed through the dynamic world of wrestling, which has always been about storytelling and connecting with a live audience. Working with Stephen Merchant on the film was a truly special experience, and his brilliant work deserves this new act. As it comes to life musically, I have no doubt it will be an absolute blast for theatergoers.”

With its mix of heartfelt storytelling and larger than life wrestling moments, the transition to a stage production looks like a fitting evolution for the project.

Outside of this adaptation, Johnson is also gearing up for upcoming roles, including the next installment in the Jumanji franchise and Disney’s live action take on Moana.