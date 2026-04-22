North American Title Match Set And Lizzy Rain Debut Announced For Next WWE NXT

Next week’s NXT is already shaping up with a title defense, a heated grudge match, and a fresh debut set to shake things up.

Early in the show, Shiloh Hill revealed that he had secured a match against Ricky Saints for the upcoming episode. However, things quickly took a turn later in the night when Robert Stone discovered Saints assaulting Hill backstage, leaving him laid out with an office couch pinned on top of him. Medical assistance was immediately called, and Hill’s condition now puts his scheduled match in serious doubt.

The NXT North American Championship will be up for grabs as Myles Borne prepares to defend his title against Shaquon Shugars. The opportunity came after Shugars cost Dion Lennox his own title shot, interfering at a crucial moment. Backstage, Shugars made it clear he had already arranged the title match for himself through Stone. While Lennox initially questioned the move, he ultimately backed it, believing it still keeps the championship within Darkstate’s reach.

Tag team action is also on deck as Birthright collide with EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux. Tensions between the groups have been building following Prosper’s loss to Lexis King in the Speed Championship match, where he blamed Birthright for the outcome. With Van Dux supporting his claims, the stage is now set for the two teams to settle things in the ring.

Elsewhere, a new face arrives as Lizzy Rain is set to debut. A vignette introduced her persona, highlighting her passion for heavy metal and offering a glimpse into what she brings to the NXT roster. Previously known as Rayne Leverkusen, she has built experience across the independent scene, including appearances for Progress and Pro Wrestling EVE.

WWE NXT April 28 lineup

- Ricky Saints vs Shiloh Hill

- NXT North American Championship Myles Borne vs Shaquon Shugars

- Birthright vs EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux

- Lizzy Rain debut