TNA Wrestling Announces Albany Return With Two Night Impact Tapings In July

TNA Wrestling is set to bring the action back to New York this summer, locking in back to back nights of television in Albany as the company continues to build momentum in 2026.

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Albany, New York For Two Nights of Action

Tickets go on sale this week for back to back nights of action packed TNA Wrestling at Broadview Center

TNA Wrestling returns to Albany, New York on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1 to 2 and tickets for both live events go on sale this week.

The TNA shows at Broadview Center in Albany are set for Wednesday and Thursday, July 1 to 2, to be broadcast as episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide.

The July shows mark a return to Albany, which was the host city for TNA Bound For Glory 2022 where Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the TNA World Championship and Jordynne Grace beat Masha Slamovich to keep hold of the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

The TNA ticket pre sale in Albany begins Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

The public on sale begins Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can sign up for priority alerts at TNAWrestling.com.

Both nights in Albany will include post show Meet and Greets, giving fans direct access to their favorite TNA stars for autographs, photos and one on one moments.

Stars on the TNA roster include wrestling legends Jeff and Matt Hardy, TNA World Champion Mike Santana, TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, plus Nic Nemeth, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, The Elegance Brand, Elayna Black, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian and Moose, among others.

To celebrate TNA’s return, here are three special TNA moments held in New York:

On August 7, 2014, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, Bully Ray power bombed then TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter through a table. The culmination of a year long promise from Bully, which remains one of the most famous moments and loudest reactions in wrestling history.

On September 9, 2023, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, Chris Sabin defeated Lio Rush to capture the X Division Championship for a record setting 10th time as part of the 1,000th episode of TNA iMPACT.

On April 23, 2022, at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to win the TNA World Championship in the main event of TNA Rebellion.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports and Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action TNA Wrestling is one of the world’s top professional wrestling brands and one of the fastest growing in the industry. TNA produces over 200 hours of original content annually, televised in 200 countries and broadcast in the United States on AMC. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed globally on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and its own subscription service TNA+. With over 10 million engaged followers across social media and a rapidly expanding live event footprint, TNA Wrestling is entering a new era of growth. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, premium fan experiences, licensing, and sponsorship.