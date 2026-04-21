WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 - April 21st, 2026

Week Two of NXT Revenge aired Tuesday night and featured a loaded card packed with championship matches, brutal stipulations, faction drama, and one of the most shocking endings in recent NXT memory. From Myles Borne surviving the odds to Tatum Paxley retaining in a violent casket match, the night built toward a deeply emotional main event that ended with betrayal as Zaria sent Sol Ruca crashing from a balcony.

Myles Borne Retains Men’s North American Championship

The night opened with Myles Borne defending the NXT Men’s North American Championship against Dion Lennox, who came to the ring backed by DarkState members Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars.

Lennox attacked aggressively at the opening bell, immediately planting Borne with a spinebuster and controlling much of the early action. Borne fought back with power offense and a suicide dive to the outside, but DarkState’s constant interference shifted momentum repeatedly.

During the commercial break, Borne continued to suffer damage as Lennox and his allies kept pressure on the champion. Lennox nearly captured the title after a springboard sit-out powerbomb and later a top-rope superplex.

However, Borne weathered the storm. After countering more interference from DarkState, he sent Lennox into Shugars before landing Borne Again for the decisive victory.

Winner and Still NXT Men’s North American Champion: Myles Borne

Joe Hendry Knocked Out by Keanu Carver

Former fan favorite Joe Hendry faced powerhouse Keanu Carver in the second match of the night.

Hendry started quickly with chops and strikes, but Carver’s raw strength soon took over. He repeatedly launched Hendry into the corners and targeted his back with punishing offense.

Late in the contest, Hendry rallied with a DDT and fallaway slam, but while posing after his signature spin taunt, Carver blasted him with a clothesline. Carver then delivered a spinebuster before repeatedly striking Hendry in the neck until Hendry was rendered unconscious.

The referee stopped the match immediately.

Winner by Knockout: Keanu Carver

Lizzy Rain Set for NXT Debut

A spotlight package aired announcing that Lizzy Rain will officially debut on next week’s episode of NXT.

Lexis King Captures Vacant WWE Speed Championship

The vacant WWE Speed Championship was on the line as Lexis King, accompanied by The Birth Right, battled EK Prosper.

Prosper controlled early portions of the match with explosive offense and nearly won several times. However, The Birth Right constantly distracted him at ringside. Arianna Grace physically blocked a suicide dive attempt, allowing King to recover.

Prosper later wiped out the entire group with a moonsault to the floor, but as he re-entered the ring, Grace slapped him, creating another opening.

King capitalized instantly, connecting with Coronation for the win.

Winner and New WWE Speed Champion: Lexis King

DarkState Tension Turns to Motivation

Backstage, Saquon Shugars addressed DarkState after Lennox’s loss. Shugars announced that he would be receiving the next title opportunity, telling the group this was their chance to finally capture gold. The segment suggested renewed unity within the faction.

Tatum Paxley Survives Brutal Casket Match Against Blake Monroe

One of the night’s most violent contests saw Tatum Paxley defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe in a casket match.

Monroe arrived dressed in funeral attire, while Paxley entered wearing a veil. The two immediately brawled, using every available weapon. Paxley struck Monroe with a bouquet of flowers and introduced a dollhouse from under the ring, only for Monroe to counter and send Paxley crashing into it.

As the match escalated, Monroe used a fire extinguisher and repeatedly slammed Paxley into the casket. At one point, both women fell inside the casket together, forcing the match to continue since only one competitor could be sealed inside alone.

Monroe nearly won after using a loaded pillow and her championship belt to keep Paxley trapped. But when Monroe opened the pillow, diamonds spilled across the floor.

Paxley turned the tables, hitting Cemetery Drive onto the diamonds before kicking Monroe into the casket and slamming the lid shut.

Winner and Still NXT Women’s North American Champion: Tatum Paxley

Lola Vice Confronted by Izzi Dame

New NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice addressed the audience after her successful first title defense over Jacy Jayne last week.

Vice spoke about wanting to define her reign and establish herself as a future WrestleMania-level star. She was interrupted by Izzi Dame, flanked by Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

Dame warned Vice she was waiting for the perfect moment to strike. After Vice accused her of hesitating, Niko Vance distracted the champion long enough for Dame to attack and lay her out before posing with the title belt.

Backstage Chaos Continues

Elsewhere backstage:

Lexis King celebrated his title win and boasted that The Birth Right would soon hold all the gold in NXT.

Dorian Van Dux and EK Prosper confronted the group, setting up a tag match for next week.

Ricky Saints attacked Shiloh Hill in Robert Stone’s office, dropping a shelf on him before security intervened.

Tony D’Angelo was told his next challenger would be revealed soon, with Keanu Carver ominously telling him to stay ready.

Zaria Betrays Sol Ruca in Emotional Main Event

The night closed with a Last Woman Standing Match between Sol Ruca and Zaria, and it quickly turned into all-out warfare.

Weapons including trash cans, kendo sticks, electrical cords, and tables were used throughout the contest. Ruca speared Zaria through a wall under the balcony area, while Zaria later F-5’d Ruca off a barricade through the announce desk.

The fight eventually spilled into the crowd and onto the arena balcony. After a wild exchange, Zaria nearly fell over the edge but was saved by Ruca, who pulled her back to safety.

In a shocking emotional moment, the two women hugged and appeared to reconcile.

Seconds later, Zaria shoved Ruca off the balcony.

Ruca crashed through one table below and remained down for the ten-count as officials rushed to ringside.

Winner: Zaria

As NXT Revenge went off the air, Zaria stood on the balcony staring down at the wreckage below, while Sol Ruca lay motionless in the rubble.

What began as a war ended in betrayal , and one of the most unforgettable visuals of the year.