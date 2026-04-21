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AEW Plus Discontinued On TrillerTV As Company Shifts To MyAEW Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2026
AEW Plus Discontinued On TrillerTV As Company Shifts To MyAEW Platform

AEW Plus is officially being phased out on TrillerTV, marking the end of a service that has been a key hub for international fans since its launch in 2019.

TrillerTV confirmed the news in a statement to subscribers, announcing that AEW Plus will no longer be available moving forward. In addition, both AEW and ROH pay per views have been pulled from the platform and are no longer available for purchase.

Current subscribers will still be able to use the service until their next billing cycle ends. After that point, access will be cut off. However, any previously purchased pay per views will remain accessible through user accounts, so fans will not lose content they have already bought.

AEW Plus had served as the primary way for viewers outside the United States to watch weekly AEW programming and major events. With its shutdown, the company has shifted focus to its newer platform, MyAEW, which launched earlier this year as the next step in its digital strategy.

Fans looking to continue watching AEW content are now being directed toward MyAEW for future access.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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