WWE Raw WrestleMania Go Home Episode Viewership Numbers On Netflix Revealed

The WrestleMania go home episode of WWE Raw pulled in 2.9 million global views, matching the numbers the show has delivered over the past two months.

Data released by Netflix on Tuesday showed the April 13 broadcast generated 5.6 million hours viewed, keeping pace with the previous three weeks. The episode also ran at 1 hour and 53 minutes, slightly longer than the prior week.

Globally, the show ranked fifth and cracked the top ten in ten countries, including the United States where it also landed at number five for the week. The stacked lineup featured appearances from Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and more, as WWE loaded up the final show before WrestleMania.