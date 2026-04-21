Royce Keys Shuts Down Persistent Fan In WrestleMania Week Hotel Incident

Royce Keys is the latest WWE name caught in the wave of intense fan encounters during WrestleMania week, and he made it clear he was not playing along.

Following incidents involving Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Booker T, a new clip from WrestleMania weekend has surfaced showing Keys dealing with a persistent fan inside a hotel setting.

In the footage, the fan repeatedly trails Keys, asking for photos and autographs while sticking close as he moves through the area. Keys initially tries to ignore it, but eventually turns and shuts it down directly before walking away. Even then, the fan continues to push for interaction.

“Listen up, this is my time, I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go.”

The moment fits a growing pattern from WrestleMania week, where multiple talents have described being overwhelmed by fans in hotels and other public spaces away from official appearances.

At this point, it is clear this was not a one off. From McIntyre being mobbed, Punk’s run in with a fan, Orton getting surrounded, to Keys drawing a firm line on camera, WrestleMania week quickly became relentless once talent stepped outside the arena, and not everyone was willing to tolerate it.