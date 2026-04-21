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Sean Waltman Reveals He Was Assaulted And Followed Into Bathroom During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2026
Sean Waltman Reveals He Was Assaulted And Followed Into Bathroom During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

New accounts emerging from the aftermath of WrestleMania 42 weekend suggest that the celebratory atmosphere in Nevada was overshadowed by a security breakdown at the MGM Grand. While the spectacle in the ring captivated millions, the environment within the host hotel has been described as increasingly volatile, with reports indicating that WWE talent faced unprecedented levels of harassment from aggressive attendees.

The situation gained significant traction after footage circulated online showing CM Punk intercepting a fan who was filming AJ Lee and Bayley in the lobby. Witnesses suggest the interaction was warranted, with one bystander stating on X, “Fan put his arm around Punk’s wife for a selfie after she had said no.” The fan involved later told TMZ, “I want an apology, shake my hand... I just want an apology.”

However, industry veterans suggest this was merely one symptom of a much larger systemic failure. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the escalating tension on his podcast, categorizing the weekend as the most harrowing fan interaction of his professional life.

“They were camped out everywhere... you couldn’t walk anywhere,” Booker T stated. “I remember a guy literally filming me in the bathroom... I just kept walking because I was so mad. He was filming me in the bathroom.” He further noted that the harassment began before he could even reach his room: “I hadn’t even checked in yet, and I was getting mobbed... I just wish we would have had better security... it was really, really bad, the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Adding to the outcry, Sean Waltman recently went public with his own experiences via social media. Waltman confirmed that the misconduct went beyond verbal harassment, claiming he was physically assaulted during the weekend.

“That guy & all the rest like him can get f**ed,” Waltman wrote. “It was insane how these people were. I got physically assaulted & camera shoved in my face, stalked in the bathroom, & more.”

Waltman was careful to distinguish between general public interest and invasive behavior. Interestingly, he pointed to a sharp contrast in management at other venues, noting that WrestleCon, held at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, was “totally respectful” due to structured event management. This has led many to question why the security protocols at the MGM Grand were so severely lacking in comparison, with reports suggesting standard hotel staff were overwhelmed by the influx of crowds.

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