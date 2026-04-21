AEW Merchandise Team Reportedly Let Go Amid Potential Business Shift

A new report making the rounds online is raising questions about a possible shake up within All Elite Wrestling’s merchandise operation.

According to a Reddit post from user KatoMacabre, multiple designers who contributed to AEW merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees have reportedly been let go. Names mentioned include Jacob C. Paul, Erik Veszelka, and Mel Coleman, all of whom have been closely tied to the creative side of ShopAEW releases in recent years.

The post suggests the reported departures could be linked to a potential change in AEW’s relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees, though nothing has been officially confirmed. The group was said to be responsible for a large portion of AEW’s merchandise designs, making their reported exit a notable development if accurate.

Fueling the speculation, Mel Coleman appeared to acknowledge her situation with a message shared on social media.

“Logging off for a little while, not goodbye just see you soon. 💜 Love you guys 💜 love AEW and everyone in it.”

The original Reddit post praised the designers’ contributions and expressed surprise at how suddenly the situation unfolded. It also hinted that AEW could explore bringing design work internally if changes to their current setup are underway.

At this stage, AEW has not commented publicly on the reports or confirmed any changes regarding its merchandise partnerships. Until then, the situation remains speculative, but it has already sparked discussion among fans about what this could mean for the company’s branding and future releases.

If the reports prove accurate, it would mark a major shift in how AEW approaches its merchandise strategy moving forward.