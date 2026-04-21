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Drew McIntyre Speaks On Hotel Incidents Involving Fans And Family

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2026
Drew McIntyre Speaks On Hotel Incidents Involving Fans And Family

Drew McIntyre has addressed the growing concerns surrounding fan behaviour during WrestleMania 42 week, joining a number of WWE stars who have spoken out about uncomfortable encounters.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, McIntyre made it clear that he values respectful interactions with fans who approach him the right way.

“For those fans who spent hard earned money on a chance to say hello, take a photo, have something signed… I appreciate each and every single one of you.”

At the same time, he did not hold back when describing incidents that crossed the line, particularly those involving his family at the talent hotel.

“To those who rushed my family and I in the hotel, kept your kids up till 2am throwing them in front of us, or shoved a camera in my face without asking… please don’t do that ever again.”

McIntyre warned that things could have turned out very differently if he had reacted another way.

“You’re lucky I’m a calm natured person outside the ring.”

His comments come amid wider reports from WrestleMania week suggesting talent were left too exposed in public spaces, with limited security in place at the hotel. Several WWE names have described similar situations, including being followed, crowded in lobbies, and filmed without permission.

At this stage, WWE has yet to issue a public response regarding the concerns raised about security during WrestleMania 42 week.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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