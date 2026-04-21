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WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 Set For Tonight In Orlando

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2026
WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 Set For Tonight In Orlando

WWE NXT Revenge rolls on tonight with week two of the special themed episodes.

The action heads back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on The CW Network as NXT continues its prime time run.

Here is what has been announced for the April 21 show:

  • Tatum Paxley takes on Blake Monroe in a Casket Match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
  • Myles Borne challenges Dion Lennox for the NXT North American Championship
  • Keanu Carver goes one on one with Joe Hendry
  • Lexis King battles EK Prosper with the WWE Speed Championship on the line

 


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