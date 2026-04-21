WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 Set For Tonight In Orlando

WWE NXT Revenge rolls on tonight with week two of the special themed episodes.
The action heads back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on The CW Network as NXT continues its prime time run.
Here is what has been announced for the April 21 show:
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Orlando, Florida
Apr. 21st 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Portland, Oregon
Apr. 22nd 2026
Fort Worth, Texas
Apr. 24th 2026