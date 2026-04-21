Jade Cargill Admits She Wanted More Grit During Championship Run

Following her title loss at WrestleMania 42, Jade Cargill is already looking ahead and making it clear she expects more from her next run at the top.

Speaking to SI.com, Cargill opened up about her time as WWE Women’s Champion, admitting she was left wanting more when it came to the level of competition and intensity during her reign.

“I wanted to wrestle more. I wanted more competitive matches. I wanted more grit. I really wanted to sink my teeth into whatever was being thrown at me. That’s all I wanted with my reign, but we didn’t get that as much as I wanted, and that’s fine. But now that I had a practice run, I’m gonna call it a practice run, I’m gonna say next time is gonna be totally different.”

Despite dropping the title to Rhea Ripley on Sunday, Cargill made it clear she sees the experience as a stepping stone rather than a setback. She framed her first reign as a learning phase, one that has sharpened her expectations and raised the bar for what she wants moving forward.

Cargill also addressed her WrestleMania clash with Ripley, pushing back on any notion that the match was one sided and highlighting the importance of both competitors delivering in the moment.

“She can’t go out there and have that stellar match if I don’t put on [a show] as well. Rhea has always had amazing dance partners. She’s worked with Charlotte, she’s worked with Becky… It takes two to tango. I wasn’t nervous last year. I had a match with the great Naomi. I thought we had a superb match in itself. It wasn’t a title match, so obviously it’s not gonna have as much buzz around it, but I don’t think that this was any different. I just had a title. And a title doesn’t make me, I make the title.”

With her confidence clearly intact, Cargill is already signaling that her next run could look very different, with a stronger focus on high level competition and proving exactly what she can bring when given the chance.