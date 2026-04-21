Jacob Fatu Reveals Roman Reigns’ Backstage Message Before WrestleMania 42

Jacob Fatu had a major WrestleMania 42 moment, and Roman Reigns made sure he stayed focused before stepping into it.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier, Fatu admitted the nerves hit hard just before his Unsanctioned Match with Drew McIntyre. That is when Reigns stepped in backstage with a simple message that stuck.

“Nah, but yesterday was, it was emotional. It didn’t hit me until I actually was getting ready to walk out. I’m so nervous. I seen a couple cats on the way. I seen my big Uce, I seen the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns yesterday. Right before I walked out. He still calls me Jake, Jakester, Jakey, you know what I mean? So he had to (tell me), you know, ‘hey, man, calm down. Enjoy the moment,’ you know? Something that my wife always tells me, but Roman was like, ‘just take it all in,’ and before I went out, man, being ready, having my gear on and locked in, just thinking about all the tough times, all the struggle, everything to bring me to this moment right here. I mean, come on, I’m very blessed to be in WWE for two years and be 2-0 at WrestleMania right out the gate.”

Fatu did not hold back when it came to McIntyre either, giving him full credit for pushing things to another level.

“Drew McIntyre ain’t no regular guy. He’s a beast. So, it might sound weird, but shout out to Drew”

“No, he’s not (a normal dude). I mean we got to think about what he’s been doing. I feel like this would have never happened, it would have never had got to where it went if it wasn’t for Drew McIntyre.”

Fatu went on to defeat McIntyre on Night One, improving to 2-0 at WrestleMania just two years into his WWE run.

The momentum carried into Raw, where Fatu immediately set his sights on Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship. He made it clear he needs everything Reigns has, not just wants it.

Reigns did not shut it down, but he did not greenlight it either. Instead, he told Fatu to think carefully about what comes with being champion and gave him a week to decide. As the show closed, Reigns was heard telling Jimmy Uso to talk some sense into him.