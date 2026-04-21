Randy Orton Claims Ted DiBiase Jr Owes Him $25,000

WWE veteran Randy Orton has cast a shadow over the return of a former protégé. Ted DiBiase Jr., who has remained largely out of the public eye while navigating a high profile federal legal battle, chose the festive atmosphere of Las Vegas to make a rare public appearance. While many fans expected a sentimental reunion for the former members of the "Legacy" faction, Orton took the opportunity to address a long standing personal grievance instead.

During a scheduled pre show conversation with media personality The Schmo, the atmosphere shifted from promotional to confrontational. When prompted to reflect on his history with DiBiase Jr., the "Viper" bypassed the typical platitudes regarding their shared ring history. Orton instead pivoted to a direct financial accusation that has since sent ripples through the professional wrestling community.

“Ted owes me 25 grand,” Orton stated during the interview, according to footage captured by The Schmo. The multi time world champion did not stop at the mere mention of the debt, actively encouraging the media to amplify his message in hopes of a resolution. “Clip this sh**, put it out there maybe he’ll hear it and pay me,” Orton added, signaling that the friction between the two men is far from a scripted storyline.

This development adds a layer of complexity to DiBiase Jr.’s weekend. His presence in Las Vegas marked a significant milestone, representing his first major industry sighting since being cleared of charges in his federal case.