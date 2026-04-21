CM Punk Hotel Incident Fan Speaks Out, Wants Apology Not Legal Action

The fan involved in the CM Punk hotel lobby incident during WrestleMania 42 weekend is speaking out, and he’s making it clear he has no interest in taking things any further legally.

According to TMZ, the individual, who chose to stay anonymous, says he is not planning to sue or press charges. Instead, he’s simply looking for a personal acknowledgment from Punk.

“I want an apology, shake my hand, I’m not gonna sue him or put him in jail. I just want an apology,” the fan said.

New footage released by TMZ adds more context to what led up to the moment Punk knocked the phone away. The video shows Bayley and AJ Lee, Punk’s wife, being surrounded by fans recording them inside the hotel lobby. As they attempted to move toward an elevator area for some privacy, the situation escalated when the same fan followed.

At one point, the fan can be heard saying, “We love you, Bayley,” before she raises her hand to block the camera and tells him to leave the area. Moments later, Punk steps in and knocks the phone out of the fan’s hand.

Punk has previously been outspoken about fans approaching talent in private settings like hotels and airports, and this incident adds to that ongoing conversation. Reports throughout WrestleMania weekend suggested security at talent hotels was lacking, with wrestlers frequently being approached and filmed in public areas.