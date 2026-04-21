Nikki Bella Fires Back At Backlash Over Four Horsewomen Comment

Nikki Bella is addressing the fallout from her “Original Four Horsewomen” post, and she’s not backing down. After the caption sparked debate online and drew a response from Bayley, Nikki has now shared her side of the story and taken aim at the critics.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki explained that the post featuring herself, Brie Bella, Paige, and AJ Lee wasn’t meant to rewrite WWE history. Instead, she said it was a long running fan joke that she and the others decided to lean into for fun.

“You know, so we posted that. Forever on social media, people have talked about the Four Horsewomen, and they always talked about ‘my original Four Horsewomen’ AJ, Paige, Brie, and I. So we all thought it’d be funny to play into that, like totally being funny, which it would be fun to have a storyline with them down the line like us four against the other four. So we’re like, oh my God, let’s have some fun.”

After clearing that up, Nikki turned her attention to the backlash and didn’t hold back, arguing that the reaction says more about the critics than the post itself.

“But to hear the haters right now you just love to b****. Please get baptized, please do something. You all need to get your soul cleansed. Because online, like I don’t know how you need to look in the mirror. It’s the same, and I’m sorry, the majority of them are dudes. They are just those angry men that just hate life, wanna cut everyone down, especially women, because they’re pu**ies who can’t do it to men, so they love to do it to women, so it cracks me up.”

She continued in that same tone, questioning how much time some fans spend online and dismissing the idea that they represent the wider wrestling audience.

“So I’m like, go get a life, go get a job. I don’t know how you’re always on Twitter. They think they’re the only people who watch wrestling. Like, you guys are the tiniest percentage.”

Nikki also highlighted that not all of the reaction was negative. She pointed out that many fans, particularly women, understood the joke and supported the post.

“But the women fans went after them they go, ‘No, we’ve all been waiting for this moment, so bye.’ They’re going after them so hard because we knew the group online who got that, and we all had fun with it and we loved it. It was such a fun moment.”