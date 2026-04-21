Randy Orton Reveals Vince McMahon Protected The RKO From Day One

Randy Orton has opened up about how Vince McMahon helped turn the RKO into one of the most protected finishers in wrestling history.

Speaking with The Schmo ahead of WrestleMania 42, Orton was asked about legendary father and son duos after a fan mentioned Vince and Shane McMahon. Instead of diving into that topic, Orton reflected on Vince’s influence on his career, particularly when it came to protecting his signature move.

“It’s funny because that RKO is everything. Vince had a huge hand to play because when I would be wrestling somebody, and I was younger, they would want to kick out of my finish. Vince would pull me aside and say, ‘We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to let that happen.’ I’ll never hit a guy with three RKOs to cover him and pin him. I’m not going to dilute my finish. That is always going to be a kill shot, and I can hit it out of nowhere. Vince has a huge part to play when it comes to my finish, and that’s a huge part of being a WWE superstar, what’s your finishing move,” Orton said.

Early in his WWE run, Orton relied on the O-Zone as his finisher before eventually adopting the RKO, which went on to define his career. He later added the punt kick as another dangerous weapon, but the RKO remains one of the most recognizable moves in the business.