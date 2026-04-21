Pete Dunne Set For UK Indie Return At ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Event In Cardiff



Pete Dunne is heading back to the UK indie scene for a rare appearance.

Fresh off his brutal win over Masashi Takeda at Bloodsport XV on April 17, the WWE star popped up again on the April 20 episode of Monday Night RAW under the Rayo Americano persona. Now juggling appearances across WWE, NXT, and AAA, Dunne is adding a homecoming date to his schedule.

The 32 year old will compete at ATTACK! Pro Wrestling’s CAN YOU FEEL MY HEART event on June 19, 2026. The Cardiff show will also feature Mark Andrews and Dani Luna.

“Dunne returns to the promotion for the first time since 2018 at the promotion’s upcoming CAN YOU FEEL MY HEART event on Friday 19th June, at The Great Hall, Cardiff Student’s Union, with former WWE & TNA Superstars Mark Andrews and Dani Luna also announced for the event,” the promotion confirmed.

The event takes place at The Great Hall inside Cardiff Students Union, with doors opening at 6:15 PM and a 7:00 PM start time.

This follows ATTACK! Pro Wrestling’s biggest ever show in March 2026, celebrating its 15th anniversary. Since launching in 2011, the promotion has helped shape talents including Dunne, Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, and Chris Brookes.

Tickets are priced at £22 for general seating, £18 for standing, and £75 for family seated packages, with the show promoted as family friendly.