NJPW Wrestling Redzone 2026 Full Card Confirmed Ahead Of Hiroshima Event

ew Japan Pro Wrestling has officially finalized the lineup for the upcoming Wrestling Redzone 2026 event, scheduled to ignite the Sun Plaza Hall this Saturday. As the final major stop on the road to Wrestling Dontaku, the promotion has confirmed a double main event featuring two prestigious sets of tag team titles on the line.

According to official announcements from the NJPW World streaming service, the evening features a massive heavyweight clash for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The reigning champions, OSKAR and Yuto Ice, prepare to defend their gold against the veteran duo of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI HASHI. The challengers earned their spot earlier this week by defeating HENARE and Great O Khan in a high stakes number one contender match.

While HENARE and Great O Khan fell short in their pursuit of the heavyweight tag titles, their schedule remains packed. New Japan officials have clarified that United Empire members will pivot toward the NEVER Six Man Championships at Wrestling Dontaku. To maintain momentum for that future triple threat encounter, HENARE and O Khan will join forces with Francesco Akira in Hiroshima to face the eccentric but dangerous trio of Taichi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Masatora Yasuda.

The semi main event focuses on the junior heavyweight division. Champions Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X are set to defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against the highly technical pairing of Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles. This match is expected to dictate the pace of the division heading into the summer months.

The undercard features several intriguing multi man tag matches, including a Los Ingobernables de Japon contingent led by Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji taking on an international squad featuring Jake Lee and Callum Newman. Additionally, the young lion showcase continues in the kickoff slot as Tatsuya Matsumoto goes one on one with Taisei Nakahara.

The full card will stream live on NJPW World and includes:

• IWGP Tag Team Championship

OSKAR and Yuto Ice vs Hirooki Goto and YOSHI HASHI

• IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X vs Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles

• Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Gedo and Daiki Nagai vs Callum Newman, Jake Lee, Jakob Austin Young and Zane Jay

• Yuya Uemura and Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson

• Tiger Mask, Oleg Boltin, Aaron Wolf and Togi Makabe vs DOUKI, Ren Narita, Don Fale and Dick Togo

• Taichi, Ryusuke Taguchi and Masatora Yasuda vs HENARE, Great O Khan and Francesco Akira

• Shota Umino, Toru Yano, YOH and Master Wato vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

• Kickoff match

Tatsuya Matsumoto vs Taisei Nakahara