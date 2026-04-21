Danhausen WrestleMania 42 Segment Took Unexpected Turn Behind The Scenes

Danhausen’s unforgettable WrestleMania 42 moment turned into one of the wildest segments of the night, but it was never meant to be that way from the start.

What fans saw unfold with Danhausen, John Cena, and The Miz felt like a full scale production, complete with a go cart entrance, a swarm of performers, and complete chaos inside the ring. However, new insight reveals the idea began as something far more straightforward before growing into the spectacle that aired.

Richard Fitzwell of Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, who was directly involved in the segment, shared how things developed while speaking to Rewind Recap Relive. Initially, the plan was simple and minimal.

“So, it was supposed to be something simple just walk out with him down the ramp but it evolved into something bigger.”

From there, things quickly picked up momentum once The Miz got involved behind the scenes. Fitzwell explained that Miz began suggesting ideas that pushed the segment far beyond its original scope, with changes happening rapidly during rehearsals. That included bringing John Cena into the mix, something that was not part of the initial concept.

“We had The Miz come to our dressing room, and he asked us if we could pick him up. So he kind of started that. Backstage, we lifted him up, and he said, ‘Alright, I’m going to go to production and see if we can add it to the skit.’ Then we went to rehearsal John Cena was side stage. Danhausen asked Cena to be part of the production.”

What began as a simple entrance soon transformed into a full segment inside the ring, complete with planned spots and a coordinated attack sequence involving multiple performers.

“Then they asked if we would come into the ring, and one of the guys gets pushed, and another one hits him low and then we all jump him, pummel him, and then go back to Miz and carry him out.”

By the time everything came together, the segment had evolved into something far bigger than anyone originally imagined. Fitzwell emphasized that the process was entirely organic, with each addition building on the last until it became one of the standout moments of WrestleMania 42.

“So it all just built and evolved. Like I said, it started simple and then turned into something big. To have John Cena out there, plus The Miz and Danhausen that’s like a dream come true.”