Becky Lynch And Joe Hendry Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape with two fresh additions now confirmed.

It has been announced that newly crowned Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be on hand for the April 27 show. Lynch captured the championship at WrestleMania 42 with a victory over AJ Lee, marking her third reign with the title and continuing her strong momentum coming out of the biggest show of the year.

Also set for the night, Joe Hendry is scheduled to perform live in concert. This will be his first official concert appearance since joining the main roster. While Hendry has popped up on the main roster in the past, including a recent appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, this marks a new spotlight moment for him.

The concert news was first reported by WrestleVotes via Fightful Select before being confirmed.

As it stands, the lineup for the April 27 edition of WWE Raw includes:

• Becky Lynch appearance

• Joe Hendry in concert

• Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu set to appear