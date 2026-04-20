Roman Reigns Confronted By Jacob Fatu In Explosive WWE Raw Closing Segment

Jacob Fatu has made his intentions crystal clear, and Roman Reigns is firmly in his sights.

Whenever Roman Reigns appears, it usually means the spotlight is on the main event, and this week’s episode of Raw followed that pattern. The show closed with the ‘OTC’ making his way to the ring, flanked by Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

After going through his familiar acknowledgment routine, Reigns shifted the tone and addressed what he called family business. He admitted that things have not felt the same without full trust and respect from The Usos, even taking a light jab about a “washed rapper” getting in Jey’s ear.

Reigns then made his intentions clear, asking his cousins to stand beside him once again as blood. Jimmy responded without hesitation, backing Reigns and stating that he will always be their ‘OTC’. The three stood together in the ring, soaking in the moment with the crowd.

That unity did not last long.

Jacob Fatu stormed the scene and immediately flipped the atmosphere. Making it clear he had no interest in acknowledging Reigns, Fatu laid out exactly what he wanted. He said he is coming for everything Reigns has built, from the championship to the lifestyle that comes with it, including the wealth, status, and success.

Fatu then issued a direct challenge to his cousin for a match at Backlash, putting the target squarely on Reigns.

Reigns did not take kindly to the interruption. He questioned whether Fatu truly understands the weight that comes with being a world champion and dismissed the challenge with clear disrespect. Rather than giving an immediate answer, Reigns told Fatu he has one week to think things over, setting the stage for a major follow up on next week’s Raw.