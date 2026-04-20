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WWE Honors Brock Lesnar With Career Retrospective Following WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2026
WWE Honors Brock Lesnar With Career Retrospective Following WrestleMania 42


Brock Lesnar’s in ring future appears to be officially closed following WrestleMania 42, where he left his boots and gloves behind after a decisive loss to Oba Femi.

That moment was given further weight on the following episode of WWE Raw, as Michael Cole stated on commentary that Lesnar had “hung up his boots.” The company then aired a detailed tribute video set to “I Stand Alone” by Godsmack, showcasing key moments from across Lesnar’s legendary run in both WWE and UFC.

The package highlighted his dominance over multiple eras, blending his success inside the squared circle with his accomplishments in mixed martial arts, reinforcing just how unique his career has been.

After the video concluded, Paul Heyman stood alone in the ring and delivered a fitting final touch. He instructed that Lesnar be removed from the “Now” portion of WWE’s intro and instead be placed in the “Forever” category, signaling a lasting legacy.

Lesnar walks away with one of the most decorated resumes in combat sports history. He captured the WWE Championship seven times and held the Universal Championship on three occasions. His achievements also include reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Debuting in 2002, Lesnar wasted no time establishing himself as a force, winning King of the Ring and defeating The Rock at SummerSlam to become WWE Champion early in his career.

Among his many defining moments, one stands above the rest. At WrestleMania 30, Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak, a moment that remains one of the most shocking and historic in WWE history.

 

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