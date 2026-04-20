The Street Profits Make Explosive Return On WWE Raw, Back Up Seth Rollins

The Street Profits have officially returned to WWE programming.

Monday’s WWE Raw delivered a major surprise to close out its second hour, as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their long-awaited comeback to the red brand. The duo wasted no time getting involved, rushing in to back up Seth Rollins during a chaotic showdown with Logan Paul and Austin Theory, which quickly spilled out into the crowd.

Inside the ring, the action didn’t slow down, as Bron Breakker and Rollins continued to clash. Breakker ultimately stood tall, planting “The Visionary” with a thunderous spear to end the segment on a dominant note.

This marks the first appearance for the Street Profits on WWE television since October 2025, making their return even more surprising after the pair recently joked about stepping away from the business.