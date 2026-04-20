Sol Ruca Joins WWE Raw Roster And Makes An Instant Impact

Monday Night Raw was set for a festive atmosphere as Liv Morgan took to the ring to celebrate her recent championship victory. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when NXT standout Sol Ruca made a shocking appearance, interrupting the champion in front of a capacity crowd.

Ruca initially entered the ring with a show of respect, offering praise to Morgan. The viral sensation stated that Morgan is currently the “top woman in the division,” a comment that seemed to bridge the gap between the brands. The goodwill was short lived, however, as the champion did not take kindly to the interruption.

Morgan met the praise with blatant disrespect. She warned Ruca that she needed to exit the squared circle immediately, suggesting that if she stayed, she might not even make it to next year’s WrestleMania. Despite the intimidating words from the veteran title holder, Ruca remained steadfast and refused to back down from a potential fight.

The tension reached a boiling point until General Manager Adam Pearce emerged to restore order. Pearce quickly turned the confrontation into a reality, announcing an immediate singles match between the two women.

The bout was highly competitive, but the conclusion was shrouded in controversy. Ruca was never afforded a fair opportunity to secure the win; as the referee found himself distracted, the powerhouse Zaria emerged from the shadows to ambush Ruca. While the young star showed incredible resilience by beating the referee’s count, she was left vulnerable. Morgan took full advantage of the situation, connecting with her signature Oblivion finisher to secure the pinfall victory.