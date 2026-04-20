Ethan Page Joins WWE Raw Roster and Secures Debut Victory

The landscape of Monday Night Raw underwent a significant shift this evening as General Manager Adam Pearce officially introduced the newest member of the red brand roster. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the locker room, former NXT standout Ethan Page has transitioned to the main roster, ending months of speculation regarding his professional trajectory.

The debut was far from a quiet affair. Page immediately asserted his dominance by interrupting rising star Je Von Evans during a backstage encounter. During this heated segment, the newcomer did not mince words, explicitly stating his pursuit of Penta and the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship. This bold declaration sets a volatile course for the midcard title scene, signaling that the veteran performer has no intention of waiting at the back of the line.

Adam Pearce solidified the arrival by formally labeling Page as the newest superstar of Raw before sanctioning an immediate physical test. In his first official match on main roster television, Page squared off against Evans. The contest served as a showcase for Page, who ultimately secured a decisive victory, proving that his accolades in the developmental territory translate seamlessly to the global stage.

While Page has graced main roster screens in minor capacities previously, this occasion marked his premier competitive outing. His resume precedes him, having been a cornerstone of the NXT brand since May of 2024. During his tenure there, he captured both the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship. His journey to the main roster follows a hard fought battle at the inaugural week of NXT Revenge, where he narrowly lost a championship bout against Tony D Angelo. Now free from the confines of Florida, Page appears ready to redefine his legacy on the grandest weekly stage in sports entertainment.