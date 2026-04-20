Oba Femi Kicks Off WWE Raw With Bold Statement After WrestleMania Victory

The April 20 edition of WWE Raw took place at the T-Mobile Arena, and it marked the first major appearance of Oba Femi following his breakout moment on the grand stage.

Fresh off his huge win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Femi arrived with momentum firmly on his side. Lesnar’s post-match actions, removing his gloves and boots in the ring, fueled strong speculation that his time in WWE may have come to an end, leaving the spotlight wide open for a new force to emerge.

Femi wasted no time capitalizing on that moment. After his WrestleMania victory, he made it clear he has his sights set on Roman Reigns, immediately positioning himself as a top contender. With that confrontation looming, anticipation is already building around when the two could finally collide.

RAW opened with Femi front and center, delivering exactly what he promised, a celebration. Dressed sharply in a three-piece suit, he made his way to the ring with confidence, soaking in the reaction as the crowd loudly voiced their support. He allowed the moment to breathe before finally addressing the audience.

Keeping things short and impactful, Femi declared, “the Ruler has arrived,” before dropping the microphone and letting his presence do the rest.

As his music hit, Femi stood tall and embraced the atmosphere, signaling the start of what he clearly intends to be a dominant run at the top. All eyes are now on what comes next as WWE’s newest powerhouse begins to shape his era.