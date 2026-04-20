Mark Shapiro Says WWE Audience Surged Threefold Following Netflix Move

WWE’s growing reliance on celebrity appearances and mainstream crossover moments is not slowing down, and TKO leadership is making it clear that this is all part of a bigger plan.

During a recent Q&A session, TKO president Mark Shapiro addressed criticism from fans who feel that stars like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and other celebrity names are taking valuable spotlight away from full-time wrestlers. Shapiro dismissed the idea that this is a new direction, pointing out that WWE has always blended wrestling with mainstream entertainment, only now it is happening on a much larger scale.

“Having Hollywood tie-ins and celebs and stars and Logan Paul and Pat McAfee and Mark Wahlberg does shows up and does his thing or Tyrese Halliburton last year got in a fight in the ring… that's not new. It's just on a larger stage and we're spending a lot more money to market the brand and market the content.”

He reinforced that crossover success has long been part of WWE’s DNA, referencing Dwayne Johnson as the ultimate example of a wrestling star breaking into global superstardom.

“The Rock is the biggest star on the planet, right? I mean he actually is… He was a wrestler for WWE for years before he ever became a Jumanji star.”

From Shapiro’s perspective, celebrity involvement is not a distraction but a proven strategy to pull in new audiences. That wider approach comes with risks, and he openly acknowledged that not every fan will support the company’s current direction.

“We're spending a lot more money to market the brand and market the content… and when you do that, you're going to win some folks over, but you're also going to chase some folks away.”

That divide among fans was on full display during the WrestleMania 42 weekend. During the post-show panel, Roman Reigns celebrated his World Heavyweight Championship win while name-dropping WWE’s corporate backing, including TKO Group Holdings and Endeavor Group Holdings.

“I said it, I’m an unsigned billion-dollar check. And guess who cashed it, baby? WWE, TKO Group Holdings, Endeavor Group Holdings. This is what it is, man, this is the one that brought us up.”

The reaction was immediate and loud, as sections of the crowd turned on the moment with chants directed at TKO. Reigns attempted to play it off with humor.

“A bipolar bunch out here, huh?”

The chants only grew louder, turning what should have been a celebratory segment into a clear example of fan frustration. It mirrored exactly what Shapiro described, a company expanding aggressively while risking disconnect with parts of its core audience.

Despite the backlash, Shapiro pointed to strong business metrics since the merger, insisting WWE is growing across every major category, from financial performance to digital engagement.

“WWE has grown in every way. It's growing in financial results, but more importantly, it's grown in audience, it's grown with social, it's growing stars, it's growing clicks, views, short form video. I mean, it's really exploded.”

He highlighted the shift in distribution as a major factor, particularly the move of WWE Raw to Netflix, which he claims significantly boosted viewership.

“And the reason for that is it was really just on Peacock in usa. And now since tko, we did a new deal, which put Raw, our big Monday night show, on Netflix, tripled our audience.”

Additional deals, including WWE SmackDown remaining on USA Network and WWE NXT moving to The CW, were also cited as key drivers in expanding reach.