Damian Priest Helped WWE Talent Avoid Fans Ahead Of CM Punk Hotel Incident

The viral footage of CM Punk swatting a fan’s phone may have only been the tip of a much larger iceberg during the chaotic WrestleMania 42 weekend. New eyewitness accounts provided to PWInsider suggest that the hotel atmosphere was a powder keg of fan entitlement and insufficient security measures long before the cameras started rolling on the now-infamous confrontation.

According to a witness staying at the talent host hotel, the environment in the lobby had devolved into a frantic scene of crowding and physical encroachment. While much of the public focus remains on Punk, the report reveals that Damian Priest was forced to act as an improvised bodyguard just minutes prior. The witness detailed a tense moment where Priest stepped in to physically assist a female WWE performer who had been effectively trapped by a swarm of individuals demanding autographs and photography.

The witness stated that the situation was not merely a case of enthusiastic supporters but rather an overwhelming lack of boundaries. “Not only were Punk and others being surrounded by fans trying to get photos while Bayley and AJ Lee were speaking, but just minutes before this happened, WWE's Damian Priest had to step in to help a female WWE talent get away from a similar group of fans trying to surround her for photos and autographs,” the source shared. This intervention highlights a growing trend of talent feeling the need to police their own environments in the absence of professional safeguards.

Internal chatter among guests and performers alike centered on a singular, glaring issue: the failure of the venue to provide adequate protection for its high-profile guests. The source noted that “The lack of security at the hotel was a topic of conversation over all WrestleMania weekend,” noting that several other "close calls" occurred throughout the festivities.

While some superstars attempted to navigate the lobby by moving swiftly without acknowledgement, the sheer volume of the crowd made basic movement nearly impossible. These escalating tensions suggest that the CM Punk incident was not an isolated outburst, but rather the inevitable result of a weekend defined by persistent security lapses and a lack of crowd control.