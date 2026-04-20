National Wrestling Alliance Sets May Debut for Landmark Return to Broadcast Television

The landscape of professional wrestling is shifting back to its roots as Sinclair Incorporated officially confirmed that Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance will debut on Comet TV starting May 1. This historic move marks the first time in over thirty years that National Wrestling Alliance programming will be available on over-the-air television, ending a long era of streaming-exclusive content for the storied promotion.

Sinclair Inc. detailed an aggressive rollout for the brand, beginning with a high-impact two-night premiere event. The festivities launch on Friday, May 1, at 10 PM in a primetime slot, followed quickly by a fresh episode on Saturday, May 2, at 4 PM. To ensure maximum visibility, the network has scheduled encore presentations for both nights.

Following this "one-two punch" introduction, the National Wrestling Alliance will settle into its permanent weekly home every Saturday at 4 PM, with late-night encores airing at midnight. This structured schedule provides the clarity fans have been seeking since rumors of the Sinclair deal first surfaced.

This broadcast expansion follows reports from Ringside News regarding pivotal television tapings scheduled for April 25 in Tampa. These tapings are expected to serve as the foundational content for the Comet TV era, bridging the gap between the NWA's prestigious history and its modern television resurgence. By partnering with Sinclair, Corgan’s vision for the National Wrestling Alliance gains a massive platform, signaling a significant reinvestment in traditional broadcast wrestling.