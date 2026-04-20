WWE Sources Reveal Cody Rhodes Injury Status Following WrestleMania 42

The "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes may have retained his throne at WrestleMania 42, but the physical toll of his war with Randy Orton is far more severe than fans initially feared. While Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship in a chaotic Night One main event, sources speaking to Bodyslam indicate that the champion is currently dealing with a series of significant injuries that have left him medically unfit to step into the ring.

The extent of the damage became apparent during the WrestleMania 42 Night Two Countdown show. Reports confirmed that medical staff had to use four staples to close a wound on the back of the ear of Rhodes following the intense physical encounter. This news followed a visible orbital injury sustained in the closing moments of the match when a stiff punch from Orton split the skin near the eye of the champion, resulting in immediate and heavy swelling.

The severity of the situation forced WWE officials to pull Rhodes from several high profile appearances, including scheduled photo opportunities and autograph sessions. Despite the medical disqualification from active competition, according to BodySlam, the internal expectation remains that Rhodes will not be stripped of his title. WWE management is reportedly evaluating the condition of the champion on a day to day basis, providing the company with much needed flexibility as they approach the next episode of SmackDown.

The victory itself was a spectacle of carnage, featuring outside interference from Pat McAfee and a dramatic moment where musician Jelly Roll crashed through an announce table. While Rhodes walked out of the stadium with the gold, his path forward remains clouded by medical uncertainty.

Fans are now left wondering how long the champion will remain on the shelf.