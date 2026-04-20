Physical Concerns Led to Abbreviated Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 42

New details have surfaced regarding the pacing of the Women’s World Championship bout between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42. While the contest did not reach the duration many spectators anticipated for a high profile title match, internal reports suggest the decision was a matter of athlete safety.

According to reporting from BodySlam, both competitors entered the "Grandest Stage of Them All" navigating significant physical ailments. WWE officials reportedly opted for a condensed match structure to ensure that neither Morgan nor Vaquer exacerbated their existing injuries during the high pressure performance. This strategic choice prioritized the long term health of two of the premiere stars in the women’s division.

Despite the limited clock time, the encounter was packed with pivotal narrative developments. The match saw a high stakes intervention from Roxanne Perez, which shifted the momentum of the fight. In the closing sequence, Morgan utilized the environment to her advantage by sending Vaquer into the steel steps. This maneuver paved the way for Morgan to execute her signature finishing move and secure the Women’s World Championship.

Beyond the physical combat, Morgan made headlines by performing her own entrance theme live, a move that solidified the evening as a career defining spectacle. This victory officially reinstates Morgan at the pinnacle of the division, marking a triumphant and resilient return to championship status.