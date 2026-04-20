The Real Reason Pat McAfee Just Quit the WWE for Good!

The professional wrestling landscape is mourning the loss of one of its most energetic personalities today as Pat McAfee officially declared his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment has reached its conclusion. During a Monday broadcast of his popular ESPN program, the former NFL punter confirmed he is honoring a high stakes retirement stipulation established prior to WrestleMania 42.

The drama began when McAfee publicly wagered his career on a specific outcome for the Undisputed WWE Championship match. McAfee stated he would leave the industry forever if Randy Orton failed to secure the gold. Following a grueling main event where Cody Rhodes ultimately retained his title, McAfee stood by his word, informing his audience that the wrestling business is now in his rearview mirror.

While reflecting on his journey, McAfee noted that the current state of the industry is healthier than ever. He praised the champion, stating that Cody Rhodes proved the WWE does not require saving. McAfee characterized his departure as the natural end to his own personal narrative, citing his deep roots in the business that began in independent circuits like IWA East Coast and continued through developmental training under the legendary Rip Rogers at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

“I finished my story,” McAfee explained during the broadcast. He recounted a versatile career that saw him transition from the independent scene to the NXT brand, eventually wearing nearly every hat possible within the WWE ecosystem. From providing color commentary and hosting pre show panels to refereeing, managing, and competing as an active wrestler, McAfee expressed immense gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him. He described the experience as a profound honor and a hell of a run.

The physical toll of his final appearance was evident as McAfee appeared on screen wearing a neck brace. This medical accessory follows a chaotic sequence at WrestleMania where the music star Jelly Roll sent McAfee crashing through a table. The evening grew more volatile when Randy Orton, the very man McAfee supported, turned on him with a devastating RKO. Despite the betrayal, McAfee remained somewhat uncertain about the intent behind the attack, musing that while Orton might not have recognized him in the heat of the moment, the impact certainly felt intentional.

Industry insiders note that while the rivalry between Rhodes and Orton is expected to continue once Rhodes recovers from a documented eye injury, McAfee appears to be making a clean break from the storyline. Although the wrestling world is famous for unexpected returns, McAfee concluded his announcement with a heartfelt thank you to the business that has defined much of his recent professional life.